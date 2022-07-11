Saying Kangaroo Valley has had a tough time would be an understatement. Businesses have been suffering for months as roads have felt the full force of the weather.
But now one major arterial road - Moss Vale Road - is open again.
Kangaroo Valley business owners reported an 80% downturn in trade since the Southern Highlands detour was put in place back in March.
Business owner Lindy Pitt said the community is looking forward to days ahead.
"There's no more beautiful place for a weekend drive or romantic stay," Mrs Pitt said.
"Our dear little village has the most gorgeous shops for retail therapy, great cafes and restaurants for brunch or lunch and lots of sweet treats to keep the kids happy."
Coralie Bell, Tourism and Economic Development Manager for the Shoalhaven City Council, said the reopening of Kangaroo Valley during the second week of the school holidays was timely.
"This means we can welcome back our friends from the Southern Highlands and Canberra," Mrs Bell said.
"Locals and visitors alike can support Kangaroo Valley by treating themselves to an overnight stay or even just a day trip."
Mrs Bell said locals and business owners have missed seeing visitors come into the valley.
"Visitors may not realise the huge impact they can have on business and local morale in the Valley by heading there for an ice cream, treat or to buy presents for friends," she said.
With Kangaroo Valley offering visitors treats from homemade candies and ice cream, to pastries and homemade pies, suspended Kiama MP Gareth Ward said the trip alone is worth it just for these delicacies.
"The curry beef pie from the pie shop was fantastic," Mr Ward said. "I went to the pie shop and bottle shop and both products found an appropriate home."
