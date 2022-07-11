The jobs and skills summit offers a reset: editorial

While the Jobs and Skills Summit, to be hosted at Parliament House by the Albanese government from September 1, is not directly comparable in scope to Bob Hawke's 1983 National Economic Summit Conference, it is probably no coincidence this event will also be attended by about 100 delegates.
These, as was the case with the Hawke summit, will include captains of industry, representatives from the union movement, business chambers and associations, other levels of government and "civil society".
A significant difference between the two events, for the moment at least, is that there has been no talk of inviting MPs or senators from the opposition benches and the cross benches to participate.
Mr Hawke, who had campaigned on the slogan "Bringing Australia together" had no qualms about reaching across the aisle and, when reporting to Parliament on the event on May 3, 1983, paid tribute to the spirit of bipartisanship that had prevailed.
Although, on the face of it, the biggest difference between the two events is that Mr Albanese's is firmly focussed on jobs, productivity, wages growth and addressing the skills shortage rather than the economy in its entirety, that is actually a naive over-simplification.
It ignores the fact this gathering will have a very broad remit touching on everything from boosting local manufacturing, responding to climate change, investing in renewable energy, creating pathways to employment for the most disadvantaged in the community, bridging the gender pay gap and rebooting the enterprise bargaining process.
There is, as was the case 39 years ago, a real opportunity to leverage a national crisis into major structural reforms that will shape how Australians live and work for decades to come. For that to occur however, hardline ideologies and partisan interests need to be parked at the door.
It is unfortunate, and potentially damaging, that although the trade unions and business are willing to sit down and break bread together, the newly minted opposition, which is either blind to the opportunities on offer or just being contrary for the sake of it, views the process with disdain.
Sussan Ley's dismissal of the summit as "a Labor talkfest with whiteboards and post-it notes [that] will be a boon for small stationery shops - and that's about it" goes a long way to explaining why the LNP is no longer in government.
It was unhelpful and did her no credit. Those who are not prepared to help make history often end up getting run over by it. It's called the karma bus.
