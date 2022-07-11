Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

The jobs and skills summit offers a reset: editorial

Updated July 11 2022 - 7:55am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

While the Jobs and Skills Summit, to be hosted at Parliament House by the Albanese government from September 1, is not directly comparable in scope to Bob Hawke's 1983 National Economic Summit Conference, it is probably no coincidence this event will also be attended by about 100 delegates.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.