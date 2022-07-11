An East Corrimal man has been refused bail after being charged with a number of offences.
Samuel Marin, 22, did not apply for and was formally refused bail in Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
Two of the charges were destroy or damage property and failing to comply with reporting obligations.
Police allege Marin damaged a glass door belonging to Grand Pacific Health on June 8 and failed to report to authorities between June 26 and on July 6.
He is charged with other offences The Mercury cannot publish for legal reasons.
Marin will return to court on September 7.
