An East Corrimal man has been refused bail after being charged with a number of offences.
Samuel Marin, 22, did not apply for and was formally refused bail in Wollongong Local Court on Monday, July 11.
Marin is charged with a number of offences, including destroy or damage property and failing to comply with reporting obligations.
Between 12.45pm and 1.40pm on June 8, police allege that Marin intentionally or recklessly damaged property, that property being a glass door belonging to Grand Pacific Health.
Police allege that Marin also failed to comply with reporting obligations between 12.01 on June 26 and 3.55pm on July 6 without a reasonable excuse.
Marin is charged with other offences which The Mercury cannot publish for legal reasons.
Marin will return to court on September 7.
