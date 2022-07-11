Girl missing from Wollongong found safe and well

A teenage girl missing from the state's south has been located safe and well.
The 17-year-old was last seen at Wollongong train station about 2.25pm on Monday after travelling from Bega.
Officers with the Lake Illawarra Police District were notified she was missing after she failed to arrive in Nowra, and they began looking for her.
The girl was found safe and well in Berkeley about 1.20pm on Tuesday.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
