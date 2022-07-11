Police are looking for a teenage girl whose disappearance is considered out of character.
Hayley Waplington, 17, was last seen at Wollongong train station about 2.25pm on Monday after travelling from Bega.
Advertisement
She was reported missing to police after she failed to arrive in Nowra.
Family and police are concerned for her welfare due to her age and disappearance being out of character.
Hayley is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 170 and 180 centimetres tall, with a thin build, and brown and purple hair.
She was last seen wearing a black 'LA gear' hoodie, with grey track pants and black Nike TN shoes with pink laces.
Anyone with information about Hayley's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.