Farmers don't want accountants picking fruit - the job advertisements for these roles ask for existing skills and experience, mechanical aptitude, own transport (have you seen petrol prices?), and physically fit applicants. If 32 per cent of these jobseekers have a disability, this will likely preclude them from this physically demanding work, and if half of the Jobseeker recipients aren't actually Jobseekers at all, this further reduces the recruitment pool.

