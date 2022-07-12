At some time later this year, Fairy Meadow residents may be able to pick up some Mexican food.
Under construction on the Princes Highway, near the intersection of McGrath Street is a Guzman y Gomez outlet.
It is understood that there will be no option to eat in; the Fairy Meadow outlet will operate as a takeaway only store.
There will only a handful of seats in the store, for those waiting to pick up their take-away order.
Plans lodged last year showed a vehicle entry and exit point on McGrath Street with two lanes for ordering then merging into one for the payment and food pick-up windows.
It was expected to generate less traffic than the KFC franchise just across the road.
It's part of a growing push into the region from the fast food chain, which was established in Sydney in 2006 (and you thought it was an American company).
There are already outlets in Wollongong Central and Stockland Shellharbour and another planned for Unanderra.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
