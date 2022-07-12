Entries for the 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards close today.
The longstanding awards, now in their 28th year, celebrate outstanding individuals and organisations in the Illawarra, Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven.
Advertisement
The 14 categories expanded this year with the addition of an Excellence in Tech category which highlights the growing technology and IT sector in the Illawarra.
Finalists will be announced on August 31 with interviews taking place in September.
A black-tie gala ceremony where winners will be announced is scheduled for October 14 at WIN Entertainment Centre.
Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said the awards offered an opportunity for businesses to review their operations and improve.
"Entry into the awards program provides participants the opportunity to reflect on their business journey and bring recognition to the hard work and dedication of their team and those around them," he said.
Last year the Port Authority of NSW (Port Kembla) took home the prestigious Business of the Year award, along with the Excellence in Business Prize.
Michelle Adair, CEO of the Housing Trust, was awarded Outstanding Business Leader, while Kylie Flament of Green Connect received the Outstanding Young Business Leader accolade.
Entries must be submitted by midnight tonight, July 12.
Sign up for more local business stories delivered weekly in our Business Briefing newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.