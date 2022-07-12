An Illawarra doctor says people should mask up again if they want to avoid COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, as health authorities revise the time people are considered protected against a COVID reinfection.
Dr Julie Blaze from Bulli Medical Practice said it had been a "dreadful" season for respiratory illnesses, with more people presenting with such viruses as influenza A, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and others than in recent years.
"Coupled with that is that people are relaxing the precautions, such as the mask wearing, the social distancing and the hand sanitising," Dr Blaze said.
It was "a bit of a perfect storm", she said, as people neglected to get their vaccinations and immune systems were exposed after two years of distancing.
Dr Blaze's comments came as NSW Health amended the COVID reinfection period from 12 weeks down to four weeks.
This means that a person who has had COVID and experiences symptoms must test if it has been 28 days or more since their isolation ended.
NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the new advice was due to the Omicron subvariants circulating in the community.
"They are more able to evade immunity gained from previous infection and vaccination reinfection is more likely and possible just weeks after a prior infection," Dr Chant said.
"We're urging people who have recently had COVID-19, even if they left isolation in the past four weeks, not to be complacent. If you develop symptoms again, make sure to test and isolate."
Dr Blaze said people should be more cautious because of these subvariants.
There was no COVID vaccine specifically targeted at these, she said, but the available vaccines still offered good protection.
NSW Health daily case figures show new COVID infections in the Illawarra Shoalhaven are again on the rise, with 721 recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday.
Dr Blaze believed people had become complacent about COVID since daily reports were wound back, but it was important they kept up with their vaccinations. She also advised that those eligible enquire about antivirals.
COVID antiviral medication is available for people with COVID who are over 70; 50 or older with two or more risk factors for severe illness; and Indigenous and 30 or older, with two or more risk factors for severe illness.
People who are over 18 and immunocompromised might also be eligible.
With masks no longer required in most public settings, Dr Blaze said people should take responsibility and use their own common sense when it came to guarding against COVID and other respiratory illnesses.
"It's fairly obvious that if you don't want to get sick, using a mask will help," she said, particularly indoors and on public transport.
She also advised people with small children to keep an eye on their feeding, breathing and hydration, and seek medical advice if they had any concerns.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
