Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports editor TIM BARROW and sports writer JOSH BARTLETT throw on a blue jersey as NSW try to win a decider in Brisbane, for just the third time in State of Origin history.
Barrow: Josh, the last time the Blues won a decider north of the border was in 2005, the year Andrew Johns famously made his Origin comeback to turn the series.
Realising how old I'm getting, here's a fun fact, babies born in 2005 have driver's licences now and will be old enough to drink at the pub next year.
The only other time NSW won a live series at Lang Park was way back in 1994, and here was the team list. Brasher, Ettingshausen, Fittler, McGregor, Mullins, Daley, Stuart, Roberts, Elias, Harragon, Sironen, Pay, Clyde. The bench was Nagas, (Chris) Johns, Mackay and Barnhill.
It took one of the great teams to ever pull on blue jerseys to beat Queensland up there. So there's the significance of tonight's game, the rarified air this NSW will be in, if they win.
Bartlett: That 1994 side on paper is arguably one of the best NSW outfits ever, and it shows just how hard it is to win an Origin decider in Brisbane.
The Maroons are playing up the underdog tag once again, especially with Munster out - we'll get to that in a minute.
I am slightly shocked to see the Blues firmed as clear favourites ahead of Game III, a lot of my Origin memories come from that dynasty era and I still have nightmares of Billy Slater, Cameron Smith and Jonathan Thurston always coming up with that winning play.
So seeing those three men heavily involved tonight, albeit from the sidelines, still makes me nervous. Munster out is a clear advantage for the Blues, there's no denying he was the difference in 2020 and even dominated game one this year.
Baz, put your coaching hat on. Does Ben Hunt step into the No.6 jersey, or can the Maroons put faith in debutant Tom Dearden in such a key position?
Barrow: Absolutely, I'm expecting Hunt to spend much of the game in the halves with Harry Grant at dummy-half.
Hunt has been one of the standout players in the NRL this year, his game management has improved as he's matured as a player and Queensland will need that, in the intense environment of a decider.
Queensland coach Billy Slater was very tight-lipped about who will start where in his final press conference on Tuesday, only saying 'our players are very clear on their roles'.
Munster was the game-winner Queensland needed and now they're without him. I've written previously about how Hunt has never had a defining career moment, this game could well be it.
It's not like the old days where Dragons fans used to argue about whether Anthony Mundine or Trent Barrett should be at half-back.
Cherry-Evans and Hunt would control their respective sides and if anything Hunt might free Cherry-Evans up more to play what's in front of him.
But Queensland will need to dominate the ruck and slow the game down, as they were able to do in Sydney more than in Perth.
In simple terms, if NSW score more than 18 points, then Queensland cannot win. If this game was played at WIN Stadium, I struggle to see how Queensland can pull this off. Where do they turn it around after game two?
Bartlett: I know we NSW folk cringe at the term, but those Maroons will be drawing on the 'Queenslander spirit'. And it's going to be a cauldron at Suncorp Stadium tonight, you better believe that place will be heaving.
In regard to potential match-winners? I look at that man you mentioned, Harry Grant.
I don't think the Storm rake has been at his best so far this series, but he's always so threatening around the ruck.
And looking at that backline, there is still plenty of good talent. Dane Gagai has ripped NSW apart on so many occasions over the years, Kalyn Ponga has arguably been Queensland's best this year, while Selwyn Cobbo has lit up the NRL in 2022.
Then there's that wily old fox Daly Cherry-Evans at No.7, who has got the job done in the past for the Maroons. Speaking of the halves, are Cleary and Luai the key for NSW clinching the series tonight?
Barrow: After talking about Johns in 2005, this is Cleary's chance to secure his place as NSW's next great halfback.
He was criticised in game one after Queensland frustrated him with lack of time and space, but Cleary took control in Perth and just went through the gears to ensure NSW ran away with it.
Luai has had a quieter series after his outstanding debut campaign last year, but the addition of Matt Burton and his towering bombs makes the Blues too hard to handle for Queensland.
As much as Luai is a great player, there must have been some temptation to move Burton into the halves and bring Jack Wighton back in for the decider.
Wighton was superb in the game one loss. And we haven't even mentioned Damien Cook's pace off the bench, Isaah Yeo's ball-playing at lock or James Tedesco's electrifying support play.
There is just so much potency in this NSW team, I just struggle to see how Queensland stop them, but then I've watched and covered Origin for a long time and we know the Maroons keep finding a way.
Ok, so let's put it on the line, what's your tip?
Bartlett: Despite my reservations mentioned above, I still think that the Blues will get the win tonight.
The unpredictability of the make-up of Queensland's final 17 could work into their favour in some ways, but I think the class of Tedesco, Cleary and Luai will lead NSW to a close victory.
Let's say 20-12. How about you?
Barrow: NSW have won three of the past four series, but this will be the night Cleary joins the ranks of Blues Origin greats.
It'll be tight early, but a couple of tries before half-time will put NSW ahead and then Queensland will crack late. NSW 28-10.
