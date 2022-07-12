IMB Bank passes on July Reserve Bank rate rise

IMB Bank has advised its customers that it will increase interest rates on savings and loan products.
Variable home loan interest rates will increase by 0.50 percentage points.
The increase in interest rates takes the lowest rate on IMB Bank's Budget Home Loan to 2.84 per cent, meaning a person who takes out the average owner occupier loan over 25 years - $780,762 in NSW as of May 2022 - would be making repayments of $3648 per month, an increase of nearly $200.
Rates for savers also increase, with the Reward Saver account interest rate increasing by 0.50 percentage points.
The 12-month Term Deposit rate increased to 2.50 per cent, per annum.
The decision comes after the Reserve Bank's increase in the cash rate by 0.50 percentage points, the third time in three months and the fastest rise since 1994.
IMB Bank CEO Robert Ryan said the Illawarra-based institution's decision followed the decision by the RBA.
"Our decision to lift interest rates on some of our products reflects careful consideration of a range of factors. These include the RBA's increase in the official cash rate but also the needs of our depositors and our borrower customers," he said.
"We've provided historically low interest rates in recent times which has enabled many of our borrowers to get ahead on their home loan repayments."
Mr Ryan said that if any borrowers had issues making repayments they should talk to the team at IMB Bank about what options are available.
Mr Ryan said the change would be a bonus for savers.
"The historically low interest rate environment of recent years has provided benefits for home loan customers. However, this has presented challenges for savers, especially those saving for their first home who rely on savings interest for their home deposit."
The changes for loans and savings accounts are effective from July 15.
