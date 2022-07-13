Concerns over new intercity trains explained. Letters, July 14, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Concerns over new intercity trains explained. Letters to the Editor, July 14, 2022

July 13 2022 - 6:30pm
It seems to me that many train commuters don't understand the safety concerns with the new intercity fleet trains. Put simply, how many of you would rely solely on your car's reversing camera to reverse your car, not use your mirrors or look out the windows? Now try and see any problems on 20 images, half of which are from cameras facing the sun and the other half are blurred due to grime. Images that are no bigger than half a postcard.

