Concerns over new intercity trains explained. Letters, July 14, 2022

It seems to me that many train commuters don't understand the safety concerns with the new intercity fleet trains. Put simply, how many of you would rely solely on your car's reversing camera to reverse your car, not use your mirrors or look out the windows? Now try and see any problems on 20 images, half of which are from cameras facing the sun and the other half are blurred due to grime. Images that are no bigger than half a postcard.
Add to this the curved platforms that we have on intercity stations. These make for a gap big enough for an adult to slip down and not be noticed. Then you have the lack of station staff outside the peak. Nobody is there to provide a second look or to help people with wheelchairs.
This is what the government wants train drivers to do repeatedly and not miss someone falling down the gap. If you wouldn't reverse your car without multiple means of making sure it was safe to do so, why expect someone to move a train when this is how the government wants to operate them, driver only? There are many more safety concerns with the new trains. This is the main one. The Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator has said the train is safe to operate with a driver AND guard. Not driver only.
Allen Neirinckx, Glenbrook
Thirty per cent of Australia's carbon emissions are produced by farming as explained by former deputy prime minister John Anderson. For Australia to achieve a 43 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 we will have to close many of our food producing farms. Imagine what that will do to our food prices and cost of living.
Australia presently exports food to help feed other nations and they will suffer also. Countries like the Netherlands, Germany, France and Sri Lanka are closing farms to reduce their carbon emissions. There are riots in Sri Lanka because its people are starving due to farm closures. These outcomes are consequences of net zero carbon emission.
Allan Pryor, Figtree
Reply to the article by Nic Seton, "Need for immediate climate action is clear" (Mercury, July 9) needs some perspective. With every big weather event these days cited as proof of climate change, it is worthwhile looking at the historical records.
In March 2021, the Windsor flood peak was 12.9m. In March this year, the peak was 13.8m and the latest flood 13.9m. Yet, Western Sydney has undergone massive development in the three decades since the last significant flood in 1992 which peaked at 11.1m.
However, between 1809 and 1978, on no fewer than 10 occasions, floods at Windsor peaked at over 14m. The 1978 flood peaked at 14.5m. In 1867, the peak was 19.7m which is six metres above the current one.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
