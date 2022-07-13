Concerns over new intercity trains explained. Letters, July 14, 2022

This is what the government wants train drivers to do repeatedly and not miss someone falling down the gap. If you wouldn't reverse your car without multiple means of making sure it was safe to do so, why expect someone to move a train when this is how the government wants to operate them, driver only? There are many more safety concerns with the new trains. This is the main one. The Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator has said the train is safe to operate with a driver AND guard. Not driver only.