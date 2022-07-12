The death of a rock fisherman at Wollongong Harbour has triggered concerns about dilapidated fencing along the breakwall.
Nikola Arcaba, 73, died on Monday afternoon after he was swept into the water off the rocks, near the breakwater lighthouse.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the tragedy and it is unknown whether the broken railings played any role, but it has sparked questions about what is being done to fix the fence.
A large section of railings has either fallen down or is missing entirely.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said he had first written to Transport Minister David Elliott in mid-May after the state of the railings at the breakwall was brought to his attention, then followed up again last month.
"I'd made the Minister for Transport aware that there were problems with the fencing on the southern breakwall and asked that investigations be made and repairs be made where necessary to make it safer for people," Mr Scully said.
But he said he had not received a response.
A Transport for NSW Maritime spokesperson said a temporary barrier was installed on the breakwater on June 21 ahead of plans to replace the railing, but that had been removed by an unknown person or people.
"The Wollongong breakwater has been closed to pedestrian access for some time because of damage to the fencing from severe weather events," the spokesperson said.
They said the barriers had since been reinstalled and the breakwater remained closed to pedestrians.
"This fencing often gets damaged by high seas and gets maliciously damaged by unknown persons," the spokesperson said.
"Every time this happens, and when it is safe to do so, our contractors repair the fencing."
Transport for NSW is undertaking a procurement process for the work to install new barriers.
By Tuesday morning temporary barriers bearing the Wollongong City Council stamp were in place to deter deter access to the breakwall, but people were still seen fishing from the end.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
