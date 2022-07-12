When Mt Ousley mother Claire Young realised her four-month-old baby's oxygen levels were dropping, she knew it was time to take him to the emergency department.
What started with normal cold and flu-like symptoms for little Harry quickly turned into something far more serious, and ended with a night in Wollongong Hospital.
Harry contracted respiratory syncytial virus last week, a highly contagious virus that causes respiratory infection.
The virus has spiked in NSW children, in what doctors are calling a "dreadful" season for respiratory illnesses.
For Ms Young, who is a midwife and registered nurse, seeing her little boy struggling for air was heartbreaking.
"It was very scary, it's not nice watching your child struggling to breathe," Ms Young said.
Harry became unwell after his six-year-old brother tested positive to RSV last Monday.
"He just started with normal cold and flu-like symptoms, he was a bit chesty and a bit unsettled," Ms Young said.
By Friday, his symptoms were getting worse, and Ms Young noticed on her baby monitor his oxygen levels were dropping.
She took him to the Wollongong Emergency Department that night to be assessed but was sent home.
By Sunday, Harry had developed a persistent audible wheeze and increased work of breathing.
When Ms Young took Harry back to the emergency department on Sunday, he was quickly triaged, put on oxygen and monitored.
Thankfully, Harry was well enough to go home within 24 hours, but Ms Young said his cough could hang around for up to six weeks.
Wollongong hospital doctors treated another child for RSV the night Ms Young was there, she said, and doctors have seen a jump in children presenting with RSV.
"My understanding is it's pretty rife through kids, it's very contagious," she said.
Ms Young encouraged parents to take their children to a GP or emergency department if their child is persistently unwell, or having trouble breathing.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
