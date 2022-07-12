'Bad start to winter': Illawarra firies warn to check smoke alarms

It's been a deadly winter with building fires claiming the lives of nine people across the state, with one from the Illawarra just last week.
The figure is more than double last year's death toll.
It's prompted authorities to urge people to check homes and businesses for obvious water damage that may cause electrical fires as well as checking smoke alarms are in working order.
Fire and Rescue NSW Duty Commander Illawarra Inspector Greg Purvis said it had been a "pretty bad start to winter".
"We get more house fires in the colder weather because people are trying to heat their premises, and might be using heating devices that might not be the best," he said.
"Even drying clothes and putting them too close to bar heaters ... if you are trying to dry stuff inside make sure it's a metre from the heater."
Inspector Purvis also said if any premises had suffered obvious water damage during wild weather to get it checked by an electrician, though faults may be hard to find.
He said working smoke alarms were vital, especially when fires broke out at night people sleeping are less likely to wake up to the smell of smoke as they are to the sound of an alarm.
Since June 1, FRNSW firefighters have attended 373 house fires across NSW.
Of those, 44 per cent did not have a working smoke alarm, while a further 20 per cent did not have any smoke alarms installed.
For renters, it's actually the responsibility of the landlord to ensure they are installed and working, though it's up to the renter to replace batteries (unless the alarm is hard-wired).
On July 7, an elderly man lost his life during a blaze which gutted his home on Leicester Street in Berkeley.
Three weeks prior another Berkeley home was destroyed by fire on Cambridge Street, while a Warrawong home was also gutted in May.
The owners of Papi's Burgers in Thirroul are grateful employees of a neighbouring business saw their venue was ablaze mid-June and called Triple Zero.
Co-owner Ashley O'Neill said the blaze started in an electrical box in their main dining room.
"The staff at Wilde cafe next door kicked the door in and got the fire out while the firies were on the way," he told the Mercury.
"Had that not happened, we would probably still be kicking through the debris."
Mr O'Neill said his stomach "dropped like a stone" when he heard what had happened, and was preparing himself to see years of hard work turned to dust.
Thankfully the damage bill was far less than it looked, he said, and the burger bar was able to reopen a month later.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
