Inside the stunning $650k renovation of an old Corrimal miner's cottage

When Heath and Marnie Whiddon bought her mum's old miner's cottage 12 years ago, the plan was always to extend.
But the need for a bigger space became more pressing after the couple welcomed an unexpected new addition to the brood three years ago.
"Once we had the third child out of the blue - we had a seven-year gap and then we got a surprise third kid - the pressure was on and we needed to go bigger than we were intending to go," Heath said.
"We were always going to extend straight out, but with three kids we decided we needed an upstairs."
The decision to add an extension to their old miner's cottage had some wondering out loud if they were doing the right thing.
"A number of people thought we were crazy for not bulldozing the entire house as it would have been more cost effective," Marnie said.
"But we were prepared for it to cost us more than a new build."
What the naysayers had failed to grasp was their emotional connection to the 1930s weatherboard house, which had been in Marnie's family for 50 years, and their commitment to retaining the character of picturesque Annie Street.
But despite a clear idea of the extra rooms they needed, where they should go and what they should include - a covered verandah for entertaining, large glass windows, a fireplace and lots of wood were at the top of their wishlist - they were in unknown territory.
"We had no idea where to start and we tried to do research but unless you do it you'll never know," Heath said.
They asked around for any hot tips, scoured magazines for ideas, experimented with their own floor plans and sat down with a local interior designer for advice on creating a cohesive look.
Next they hired a draftsman-builder, who came back with a sketch that left them underwhelmed.
"The plan he drew up didn't excite us and we realised we probably needed an architect to help us," Marnie said.
"We started looking for someone to put all the plans together and polish them up to a professional standard."
Their friend Aaron Fell-Fracasso, owner of Egg & Dart art gallery, pointed them in the direction of Thirroul's Dane Taylor, an architect by day and lead singer of Shining Bird at night.
In a town where everyone seems to knows everyone, it turned out Dane was already mates with Heath's brother.
"We sat down and had a chat with him, talked about what we needed and what we liked and we were on the same page," Heath said.
Dane worked with the Whiddons for a number of months to fine-tune their ideas.
The final result was a sleek black, two-storey design in a mid-century modern style, where old and new contrasted rather than matched.
The clients were won over by the blueprint, and impressed with the speed in which the project was moving.
"We were prepared for 12 months of designing and putting it through council but Dane smashed it out," Heath said.
"We had to change plans a couple of times, but then it went through council, and that was probably the easiest bit," Heath said.
"We were worried we were going to come across a few hurdles but Dane preempted a couple and we found solutions for them, and I think because we had all the answers, everything just went through really quick - it was like six weeks and it was approved."
To find a builder, the Whiddons looked online and emailed a handful for quotes, some of which went unanswered, but what became quickly apparent from the responses they did get back was their wildly optimistic budget.
Initially they had earmarked $450,000 for the extension but, after gaining a better understanding of costs, realised $600,000 was closer to the mark.
"Some of the quotes came back in hugely exorbitant and that wasn't going to happen and we were just about to settle on one builder when we asked an electrician up the road, 'Who have you worked with that impressed you?'," Heath said.
"He said 'If you want the best, get James Madigan at Innovation Building Group'.
"So we had a meeting and James was so easy to talk to.
"We all seemed to be on the same page, and his quote came in at a good price."
After a four-month search, they had found their builder.
Construction kicked off in Easter last year, during which the family of five moved in with Heath's parents.
What was supposed to be a six-month build turned out to be longer when "all COVID broke loose", with the Whiddons eventually moving back into their finished home on December 24.
It was a Christmas Eve to remember.
"It was unreal, it was everything we wanted," Heath said.
In the old house, one of four bedrooms was converted into a bathroom and laundry, a window in a room off the front veranda was replaced with double doors, and the exterior was reclad in white to make it look fresh again.
Their original hallway door separates the old house from the new one - a large open plan lounge and kitchen downstairs, three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs and a back verandah.
"We've future proofed it because we've got kids ranging from 12 to three," Heath said.
"The three-year-old could be living with us for 25 to 30 years still, so we're doing it once and going big, with large rooms to accommodate them for a long time."
"The kitchen and loungeroom is all one big open area, and we've got the stereo and we listen to records and sit by the fire at night and hang out."
Architectural photos courtesy of Tim Shaw of Shaw Photography.
