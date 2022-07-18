Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Inside the stunning $650k renovation of an old Corrimal miner's cottage

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated July 25 2022 - 11:42am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Heath and Marnie Whiddon bought her mum's old miner's cottage 12 years ago, the plan was always to extend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.