It will be more than 450 days since his qualifying triumph, but the wait is more than worth it for Steve Sprod ahead of his debut at the Australian Indoor Singles at Club Tweed next month.
Sprod, along with Commonwealth Games Jackaroo stars Corey Wedlock and Ben Twist, plus former South Pacific Player of the Carnival Shane Pascoe, won through the Warilla qualifying hub in April last year to make the elite 32-man Australian Indoor Men's Singles draw scheduled for last August.
A second straight year of COVID lockdowns and travel restrictions forced the 2021 Australian Indoor to be cancelled with Sprod and his fellow 2021 qualifiers, plus the 2022 qualifiers now set to take their place in a bumper 2022 event.
The men's and women's field will double to 64 players with the prize pool also doubling from $24,000 to $48,000 for the August 15-19 tournament.
For Sprod the delay has only increased his anticipation to do well amongst the biggest names in Australian bowls - with the men's and women's champion to represent Australia at the new-look World Indoors likely for Warilla next year.
''When you consider the calibre of bowlers at the Australian Indoor I'm really pleased to be a part of it,'' Sprod said.
''Just getting through the qualifying is an achievement when you look at the quality of players in our zone that battled through Warilla for just a few spots in the main draw.''
In a marathon 12-hour plus day of qualifying in April last year, Sprod won five knockout games to seal one of his biggest achievements in bowls.
Sprod has only been playing bowls for eight years and after five years at Windang transferred to Oak Flats before joining Figtree Sports last April, with the Falcons club close to home.
In a relatively short bowls career there's been many highlights including around a dozen Club Championship wins, runner-up in the Zone Reserve Singles in his first year, plus a Zone 16 finalist in Open Triples while at Oak Flats.
Sprod has also won the Zone Rookie Pairs, and with Karen Murphy clinched the inaugural South Pacific Mixed Pairs.
He is proud to have been back-to-back Windang's Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017 and is looking forward to representing Figtree in Division 1 in next month's Zone Men's Pennant competition.
Meanwhile, Figtree Sports led the Illawarra charge in the 2022 regional qualifying for the 2022 Australian Indoors last February. Scottish international Kay Moran and Vikki Wilson were victorious in the women's qualifiers and were joined by former State Pairs champion Matt Miles in the men's main draw.
Warilla's Aaron Teys won the 2018 Australian Indoor Men's Singles and was the other Illawarra-based bowler to book his place from the 2022 qualifiers at Warilla.
Wiseman Park Bowling Club will honour one of its most popular and respected members with the Lola Johnson Ladies Pairs on Monday.
The annual event hasn't been held since 2019 due to COVID and was first played in 1993 as the Master Pairs before being renamed the Jean Bartlett Pairs in 2001 and in recent years honours one of the club's most significant members.
Johnson is a Wiseman Park Life Member in recognition for her decades of service to the club, while also acknowledging her achievements on the green at Club, District and State level.
This year's event will feature three games of 15 ends with a prize pool of $1050, including $500 for the champions.
This tournament has attracted some of the biggest names in bowls including internationals Karen Murphy, Kay Moran and Sarah Boddington.
Bowlers from across Illawarra, the South Coast, Southern Highlands and Sydney set to take their place in the field. Speaking at the 2019 presentation in which bowls legend Karen Murphy and her Cabramatta clubmate Jessica Hogan were victorious, Johnson said bowls was a great sport for making lifelong friendships.
''Bowls is a wonderful sport for the friends you make and how it brings us all together,'' Johnson said.
A host of the region's top players will be chasing the $1800 winner's prize at Corrimal Bowling Club's Gold Medal Triples this weekend.
The event was cancelled the past two years due to COVID but returns with a top-class field of 32 teams bidding for a prize pool of $6480.
The entry list includes Warilla's world champion Jeremy Henry, plus Australian Over 60s rep Robbie Warren, Bomaderry's Scott Bateup and Figtree's Jared Beckford, while host club Corrimal have a strong continent including Danyon Christie.
The format is Two Bowl Triples with seven games of 14 ends from this Saturday morning until the final game on Sunday afternoon.
Prizes will be awarded for the top five placings including $1800 for the champions and $1200 for runners-up.
All teams have a chance of claiming prizemoney with the biggest winners from each of the seven games to receive $180. Bowls fans can enjoy the action while the refurbished Corrimal BC boasts some of the best facilities in the Illawarra.
