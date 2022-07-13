Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sprod takes place among stars at Australian indoor bowls titles

By Mike Driscoll
July 13 2022 - 3:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rapt: Steve Sprod is looking forward to taking his place at the prestigious Australian Indoor Singles at Club Tweed.

It will be more than 450 days since his qualifying triumph, but the wait is more than worth it for Steve Sprod ahead of his debut at the Australian Indoor Singles at Club Tweed next month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.