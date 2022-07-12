The bus driver facing charges including dangerous driving occasioning death after a fatal bus accident on Crown St has appeared in court.
Samuel Ryan Griffiths, 32, was charged last month with dangerous driving occasioning death-drive in a manner dangerous and negligent driving occasioning death.
Advertisement
The accident happened near the intersection of Corrimal and Crown streets in Wollongong about 10am on June 27.
The female pedestrian was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Wollongong Hospital where she died a short time later.
Mr Griffiths was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
The Stanwell Park resident appeared in Wollongong Local Court today but did not enter a plea.
His bail was continued and the matter will return to court on Wednesday, September 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.