Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

No plea entered by driver in Wollongong Local Court

By Louise Negline
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:02am, first published 3:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scene of fatal bus accident on Monday June 27, 2022. Picture: Anna Warr

The bus driver facing charges including dangerous driving occasioning death after a fatal bus accident on Crown St has appeared in court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.