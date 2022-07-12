Illawarra Mercury
Andrew Constance plans run for Gilmore again at next federal election

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
July 12 2022 - 7:30am
Andrew Constance

Andrew Constance intends to contest Liberal preselection for Gilmore come the next federal election.

