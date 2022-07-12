Andrew Constance intends to contest Liberal preselection for Gilmore come the next federal election.
Mr Constance, the former NSW Transport Minister, said he is hopeful for the future and still has more to do.
Advertisement
"I love our region, I love being a representative," Mr Constance said. "I've done so much for this region and there is still more to do."
After the 2022 election, Gilmore became the most marginal seat in Australia.
The incumbent, Labor's Fiona Phillips, retained the seat at the this year's federal election by just 373 votes.
First party preferences saw a 12.83 per cent swing to the Liberals and two-candidate preferred saw a 2.44 per cent swing according the the Australian Electoral Commission Tallyroom.
Mr Constance said these figures showed how the hard work of his team and volunteers paid off.
"I was very proud of our result because we were almost 7000 votes ahead on primaries," Mr Constance said. "Our community warmed to my positive reception and it showed."
However it is not as simple as announcing a run for the seat - Mr Constance must first be preselected by the Liberal Party to run as their candidate.
Mr Constance said this won't be an issue, as the former Liberal candidate believed his campaign had unified the Liberal Party in Gilmore.
"This election showed in Gilmore that I was there for the community and my positive campaign was something all party branches could get behind," he said.
While the next federal election is almost a full term away, the NSW election is coming first next year in March, 2023.
Mr Constance said he will be supporting the Liberal candidates from the Bega electorate, right up to Kiama.
"I will definitely be out and about supporting our candidates right along the South Coast, from my old seat of Bega to Kiama," he said.
"These major investments that have happened in our state haven't happened by accident and I'm going to continue supporting the candidates who I believe will do the best job."
Between now and the next election however, Mr Constance said it was time for him to try something new - preferably in the bushfire recovery sphere.
Advertisement
"I want to work to ensure we never see a repeat of Black Summer again," he said. "There is still so much pain, suffering - there is still a lot of recovery for a lot of people.
"I want to see what opportunities there are in the fire recovery space and I will work every day to make sure Black Summer is never repeated."
In the meantime, Mr Constance plans on a break to recharge his batteries.
"I think I need a break so I can come back recharged and ready to work," he said.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.