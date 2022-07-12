Illawarra Mercury
Cruise ship the Coral Princess docked in Eden as crew members isolate with COVID

Updated July 12 2022 - 6:22am, first published 5:48am
The Coral Princess arriving at her berth at Eden on July 12.

The sister ship of the infamous Ruby Princess - once linked to one in eight coronavirus cases in NSW - has docked on the South Coast while crew members isolate with COVID-19.

