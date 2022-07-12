Wednesday night is the night to dust off your vocal chords and come together for Wollongong's first pub choir.
In the style of the national Pub Choir, which turned viral during the pandemic, Dave McGrath of Illawarra Brewing Company on Montague Street has decided to put a call out for all voices big and small.
The opening song to learn and harmonise with (if possible) is The Beatles' classic Hey Jude, though no singing expertise (or ability) is required.
"I'm quite impartial to grabbing a microphone and belting out a few of my favourites," McGrath admitted.
"Everyone's invited, under 18s can come as well if accompanied by an adult."
A quiet beer with mate and local musician Glenn Whitehall sparked the idea after the pair had seen the original Pub Choir tour to major venues around Australia and getting the masses to sing.
"We discussed it over a few beers and he was the one saying 'remember you said this'," McGrath said.
"If it works well we'll certainly do some more, even morphing it into a vocals and muso jam session."
Whitehall said he'd done something similar for The Welcome Choir at Sydney Fringe previously and is hoping for a solid turn out even though they're competing with another edition of State of Origin.
The fun starts at 6.30pm, with Culture Sauce food truck in tow to keep hunger at bay while karaoke stars play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
