Liverpool FC unveils new Nike away kit

Liverpool's 2022-2023 away kit. Has it had you on the edge of your seat?
Have you scrolled relentlessly through social media waiting to see exactly what Jordan Henderson's crew will be wearing when they play Manchester United in Thailand later tonight our time.
Advertisement
Well, scroll no more.
According to the press release: "Liverpool FC unveil the new away kit for next season with a dizzying new design inspired by the city's vibrant music scene and in particular the pioneering role it played in the 90s dance music scene."
Yes, you better believe it - you can't beat a good swirl.
"We're excited for the fans to see the new away kit from Nike. It's not often we get to wear a jersey on the day of the reveal, so it will be a special moment for the squad to show off the new design in our first pre-season fixture," Liverpool FC captain, Jordan Henderson said.
The reverse of the jersey also features the 97-emblem encased by the eternal flames sitting proudly at the nape of the neck in memory of those children, women and men who lost their lives at Hillsborough.
The change from 96 to 97 from this season, is in recognition of Andrew Stanley Devine, the 97th person unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.
For the away kit reveal video men's players Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Konate, Elliot, Matip, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago and Morton feature alongside women's players Lawley, Stengel and Kiernan.
The features LFC fan and Liverpool based DJ and producer Yousef and LFC fan and Liverpool based musician Ben Sharples from Mic Lowry. Soundtrack is Wildside by Yousef feat Penny F.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.