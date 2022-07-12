Illawarra Mercury
Home/Multimedia/Video
Watch

Liverpool FC unveils new Nike away kit

Updated July 12 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Liverpool's 2022-2023 away kit. Has it had you on the edge of your seat?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.