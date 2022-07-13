What happens when a rock musician, a Buddhist nun, and the CEO of a social enterprise walk into a room?
They inspire people to turn negative thoughts into positive emotions at Nan Tien Temple in Berkeley.
This Saturday, singer-songwriter, composer and painter Jodi Phillis will join the founder of the Australian Indigenous Mentoring Experience (AIME) Jack Manning Bancroft and Reverend Mao You as keynote speakers at the temple's speaker series Living A Boundless Life.
This will be the first time Phillis has ever performed at the temple, with the audience invited to participate in choir-style to sing her song Move To The Beat.
The trio will talk about their lives and how they transformed negative life experiences into positive new directions, along with a Q&A from the audience.
The event follows the release of Phillis' new album We Need To Be Free. She will be touring in August to promote the new album, playing at Wollongong's Music Lounge on August 25.
"Go and buy the record," she said. "I'm an independent self managed artist ... and if people like the music spread the word."
Later in the year the artist will rejoin with The Clouds bandmates for a tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album Penny Century.
Buddha V(irtue) talk series: Living a boundless life; Nan Tien Temple Berkeley, 1.30pm - 3.30pm Saturday July 16. Tickets from $10 - CLICK HERE.
WE NEED TO BE FREE TOUR 2022
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
