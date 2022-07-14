Snapper biting, tuna go missing

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal and many shop customers have again expressed their shared disappointment about the pathetic weather and fishing conditions that have prevailed early this winter.
There was a short weather window earlier this week and a few diehards travelled wide to chase down some tuna but trip reports all were close enough to zero results.
There were heaps of striped tuna about and water temps were favourable, but the yellowfin just were not in the mood or were just not around.
Some old salts reckoned it was the full moon phase that saw night feeding and then the tuna sounded at first light.
There have been some excellent snapper taken over the last couple of days with fish over the 5 kilo benchmark and that in itself made for some very happy smiles.
These bigger reds were anticipated after the bump of last weekend and they were taken from relatively close in and out of the dirty stirred up water that was still around after that swell.
Anchoring and burleying produced the best fish and the afternoon bite produced more fish again due to the moon phase.
With winds blowing up again mid -week, we are hoping that we get another weather window for the weekend but the way the weather has been of late, it's anyone's guess.
Plenty of good sized luderick around in the sheltered bays and points away from the huge southerly swell.
Bellambi, Shellharbour, Bass Point and Kiama, all held good fish and from all reports there was plenty of weed about and the artificial flies were just as good for those not using the fresh stuff.
There has been some great bream and drummer fishing the last couple of days with plenty of kilo plus bream and tarwhine kicking around the stones as well as some brute pigs pushing the 3 kilo mark.
Perhaps a timely reminder here that if you are heading out onto the rocks, best to buddy up and watch each other's back. A dip in the briny at this time of year is not recommended and possibly fatal - from the fall or the hypothermia.
