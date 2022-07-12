Illawarra Mercury
Former Wollongong man Braxton Hurt mourned after motorcycle crash

By Ted Howes
Updated July 12 2022 - 9:38pm, first published 9:30pm
Ozkan Ismail stands with a pic of his 'brother' and best mate Braxton Hurt. Picture: James Wiltshire

Braxton Hurt profoundly touched the lives of everyone he met - his martial arts students, his friends and family, especially his brother and best mate - before he was tragically taken in a motorbike crash near Albury on Saturday.

