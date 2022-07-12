Braxton Hurt profoundly touched the lives of everyone he met - his martial arts students, his friends and family, especially his brother and best mate - before he was tragically taken in a motorbike crash near Albury on Saturday.
Ozkan Ismail, who grew up with Mr Hurt in Wollongong, said everyone who knew Mr Hurt was devastated at the loss.
He described Mr Hurt as a "good bloke" with a "heart of gold".
Mr Hurt, 22, had been riding east along the Riverina Highway at Bungowannah about 12.30 on Saturday afternoon when he came off the road at a sweeping corner and hit a tree.
He died at the scene.
Mr Hurt had moved to Albury from the Illawarra in the past year to reunite with Mr Ismail and shift his carpentry apprenticeship, but it was his role as a martial arts instructor that was to become his all-consuming passion.
"Everyone he met he really touched - everyone just loved him, there was never a negative comment, especially here in Albury," Mr Ismail, who is not Mr Hurt's biological brother but is regarded as a family member, said.
"He loved animals, he loved our pets, the bird Rio, the dogs Archie and Bear.
"He lived with me in Albury, then moved into his own apartment, and was just about to move back in with us - me as his 'brother' and his second family - my mum and dad always saw him as a second son.
"With that Zed Bar post, that's not who he was - he worked at the Zed Bar two nights a week, Friday and Saturday - but he was primarily a martial arts instructor, that was his passion.
"The Zed Bar closed on the Saturday he died out of respect for him, so I guess that does show how many people he really touched."
Mr Hurt came to Albury last year to be with his brother and to focus on his martial arts.
"We teach our students life skills, we teach them discipline, respect, so it's not just the physical side of martial arts," Mr Ismail said.
"It was a huge part of his life, the kids adored him, it was great.
"Earlier on in Wollongong he was a soccer player and swimmer - and was very good at both."
Mr Ismail said he and everyone who knew Mr Hurt were still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy, and wondering how it happened.
He was waiting with his mum and some friends for Mr Hurt to return from an afternoon motorbike ride when they started to suspect something had gone wrong.
"We were sitting at home waiting for him - he was at our house and he said he'd be back in an hour or so," Mr Ismail said.
"He left at around 11.30 in the morning then came back to get his phone, left again and we sat around waiting for him to come back ... we started getting worried when we didn't hear from him.
"He was supposed to come back within an hour and we were going to order pizzas and just relax on the day before work, then later on, we were really worried and we called the Albury Base Hospital to enquire as to whether anyone had had a motorbike accident. They said no.
"Then I went on to the North Albury Community Watch on Facebook saw there had been a motorcycle accident - my heart dropped.
"I read a comment that said 'fatality' so we raced to the police station where they confirmed it."
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said passers-by made "valiant efforts" to perform CPR on Mr Hurt, but were tragically unsuccessful.
"The concerning thing for us is it appears as though speed and the manner of riding may well have played a factor in that," Detective Chief Inspector Stoltenberg said.
