An internal club dispute and severe mental illness contributed to the murder-suicide of two Rebels bikies in Picton, a coroner has found.
Darren Wallace, 32, and a 31-year-old man coroner Harriet Grahame referred to as TBD died on December 9, 2015.
TBD shot Mr Wallace at a service station on Argyle Street shortly before 12.30pm, before taking his own life a short time later.
Both men were members of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang, Mr Wallace having been president of the Oran Park chapter and TBD a sergeant-at-arms of the Campbelltown chapter.
Members of the Campbelltown chapter left the Rebels and while Magistrate Grahame said there were conflicting accounts of whether they voluntarily left or were expelled, she thought it was likely that TBD had been ousted from the club.
"In my view this would have had a destabilising and dangerous effect on his mental health," Magistrate Grahame said.
TBD - an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan - suffered from post traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues, which saw him admitted to hospital at least 10 times.
TBD also experienced alcohol and substance abuse, and at the time of his death he had alcohol, methamphetamine and prescription medications in his system.
Magistrate Grahame said Mr Wallace's senior position in the Rebels carried "significant risk" and while the exact circumstances remained unclear, there was no doubt his death occurred in the context of a local gang dispute.
However, she noted there was no evidence his conduct was criminal or he had threatened TBD.
TBD had serious substance abuse and mental health issues, she said, and his involvement with the Rebels "escalated his decline".
"The decision he took to shoot Mr Wallace arose out of escalating tensions within the Rebels," Magistrate Grahame said.
She intended to send a copy of her findings to the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide and said it would be useful for the Defence Force to look into the prevalence of veterans joining bikie gangs, having noted that TBD would have felt the need for certainty and loyalty after leaving the army.
Mr Wallace's parents believed their son's death was preventable and TBD should not have been in the community, given his recent prior contact with police.
However, Magistrate Grahame said there was no firm evidence to connect TBD with shots fired into a tattoo shop neighbouring Mr Wallace's business in November 2015.
She said the decision to grant bail to TBD a week later - after an incident in which he had made threats and been taken to hospital for mental health treatment - was understandable, given he had been cleared by medical staff and inflicted no physical violence.
Magistrate Grahame said there was little police could do about an incident that occurred a few days later, in which a man believed to be TBD told a pizza delivery driver "If I wanted to shoot you, I would've shot you", because the driver declined to make a statement.
Shortly after noon on December 9, 2019, TBD went to Mr Wallace's business in Argyle Street.
CCTV cameras captured him putting something, believed to be a firearm, down his pants.
Inside the two men shook hands and engaged in conversation, stepping outside the shop, re-entering, then going back outside.
CCTV footage then showed Mr Wallace walking quickly across Argyle Street with TBD following, and witnesses recalled him saying that he or we "couldn't do it" until they "received a call".
The pair made their way to a Shell service station on Argyle Street, where Mr Wallace was heard to say words to the effect of "It's not worth it mate, just walk away" and "Don't make a scene, I'm getting a drink".
"It is likely that by this point Mr Wallace knew his life was in severe danger and he was doing all he could to buy time," Magistrate Grahame said.
CCTV footage showed TBD point something, believed to be a firearm, at Mr Wallace, who raised his arms before falling to the ground, having been shot in the neck.
The president of the Campbelltown Rebels chapter said about 12.30pm TBD called him and confessed to killing Mr Wallace, and said: "I left myself back in Afghanistan. I can't do it anymore".
Magistrate Grahame said this conversation, along with the fact TBD shot Mr Wallace in a public place with witnesses, suggested the shooting involved no or limited planning.
TBD then went to Stonequarry Creek near St Mark's Anglican Church and killed himself.
Magistrate Grahame offered her condolences to the families of both men.
"I acknowledge that the sorrow of losing loved ones in these circumstances is profound," she said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
