Gerringong's Grace Stewart has been called into the Australian Commonwealth Games squad after Brooke Peris and Courtney Schonell were ruled out with injury.
Stewart had been initially left off the list for Birmingham, but is a part of the Hockeyroos' World Cup group, playing in Spain and the Netherlands.
But on Wednesday morning, it was announced Stewart and Rebecca Greiner will chase gold next month as well.
"It's a tough situation to be in because you never want to see your teammates get injured and be ruled out of such a special tournament," Stewart said.
"In saying that, I am extremely proud to be selected to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games and I hope I can do my teammates and Australia proud.
"The Commonwealth Games is such an exciting tournament with the buzz of the village and being surrounded by so many other sports.
"I can't wait for the Games to start."
The Hockeyroos meet Spain in a World Cup quarter-final on Thursday morning.
Stewart scored for Australia the last time they met Spain, a 3-1 win at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Hockeyroos have beaten Japan, Belgium and South Africa to qualify for the knockout rounds at the World Cup.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
