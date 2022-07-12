Illawarra Mercury
Gerringong's Grace Stewart gains late Hockeyroos call-up for Commonwealth Games

Updated July 13 2022 - 4:10am, first published July 12 2022 - 10:41pm
Green and bold: Grace Stewart at the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Gerringong's Grace Stewart has been called into the Australian Commonwealth Games squad after Brooke Peris and Courtney Schonell were ruled out with injury.

