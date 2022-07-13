Illawarra Academy of Sport's (IAS) plans for a brand new purpose-fit gym for local athletes with disabilities is gaining further momentum following a successful start to their partnership with the Great Illawarra Walk.
In December 2021, The IAS partnered with the Great Illawarra Walk with the goal of raising funds for a gym for athletes with disabilities as part of the IAS' Athlete with a Disability (AWD) program, which provides high-performance sport development programs to the region's disabled athletes.
Advertisement
The 2022 edition of the Great Illawarra Walk, held in March, raised over $50 000 with 406 walkers taking part on the track from Shellharbour to Austinmer, with every cent going towards the creation of the new IAS gym.
IAS communications and events officer Emily Robinson said planning for the gym is in its early stages, but the support from the Great Illawarra Walk meant the organisation could begin the searching process.
"The Great Illawarra Walk is supporting us until we reach our goal of $150 000 to be able to build this facility. We fell short of that figure this year but we hope to gain a lot of awareness for next year's event and to get to that number, whether its next year of the year after," Robinson said.
"In terms of where it will be built we have a number of options, most likely in Wollongong at the moment, perhaps at the University or even linking up with other facilities. The IAS cover quite a big region so we are trying to find somewhere that is accessible for everyone."
Robinson said the partnership with the Great Illawarra Walk meant everything to them and was extremely grateful.
"It's turned our dream of having our own facility into a reality. It will give more opportunities for our para-athletes that wouldn't have normally been there. It all happened so quickly in three months and we cannot be more appreciative," Robinson said.
"Our main goal is to support para-athletes in the region. There's a lot of people with disabilities that don't have access sporting facilities or know their full potential in sport," she said.
"We want to make sure there isn't such a divide between able-bodied athletes and para-athletes. We feel this gym will be able to provide that opportunity."
The Great Illawarra Walk signed a partnership agreement with mining company South32 earlier this year which allows all proceeds of the event to be put towards the new gym with no administrative costs or associated fees.
The next Great Illawarra Walk will be held on Saturday 11 March 2023. Registration for the event is now open.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.