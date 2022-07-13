It's been half a century since BlueScope began its Basic Oxygen Steelmaking, but many ex-employees still recall the momentous day the BOS furnace cranked its first heat.
Dozens of ex-employees returned to their old stomping ground on Wednesday to relive the memories of a time when Wollongong was at the forefront of Australian manufacturing.
Former BlueScope employee Bill Wilkins, 72, began working full-time at the plant in 1972.
"I remember my first day very well, coming into the open hearth, which was a pretty interesting place," Mr Wilkins said.
"It was a thrill a minute there... I wondered what I'd signed up for for a while."
Getting the new BOS equipment up and running was challenging work, Mr Wilkins said, and it was staffed by young people mostly in their 20s.
"The BOS was wonderful and new and sort of squeaky clean," he said.
"We had a lot of fun, but it was also a very challenging workplace, to get this new piece of equipment going."
The BOS was a gamechanger for Australian manufacturing, Mr Wilkins said, and allowed the company to make modern, large-scale steel efficiently for the domestic market.
"It didn't dawn on us the enormity of the historical significance at the time," he said.
"I think it ranks as one of the most important events in Australia's manufacturing history."
Returning to BlueScope today, Mr Wilkins was reminded of the camaraderie between the employees who have now become dear friends.
"It's a proud day, the people around here have done an unbelievable job, worked long, hard hours and created something pretty special," he said.
Mr Wilkins' wife Christine worked at BlueScope in the 60s and recalls the same tight-knit bonds between workers.
"There are so many good memories, these work colleagues that I haven't seen for decades, they're like family," Ms Wilkins said.
Ms Wilkins started at BlueScope the day after her 17th birthday and became one of the first women steel workers in the region.
She took on the challenge, proving to the men who didn't approve of her role that she was more than up to the job.
"Not only did I have to do the job as well as a man, I had to do it better, and I did," Ms Wilkins said.
As the group of ex-steelworkers gathered on Wednesday to tour the facility they had a hand in shaping, some were even keen to get back on the tools...
"We're excited, we're pumped, we're ready to go make some more steel!" Mr Wilklins said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
