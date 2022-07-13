Garbage trucks part of Wollongong council's pothole plan

Wollongong's garbage trucks could be on permanent pothole patrol under a new state government trial.
The $2.9 million trial involves sensors being placed on public vehicles which will be able to record the locations of potholes automatically.
The usual way councils become aware of potholes is via reports from the public.
The technology is currently fitted to 32 public transport buses across the Greater Sydney area, but the testing phase will be extended to take in 12 council areas.
This includes both Wollongong and Wingecarribee councils and the trial is set to start in September.
Mounting cameras and sensors onto vehicles with regular routes, like garbage trucks, ensures road defects are captured- Roads Minister Natalie Ward
"It's a brilliant use of resources already on our roads," said Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward.
"Mounting cameras and sensors onto vehicles with regular routes, like garbage trucks and public transport buses, ensures road defects are captured incidentally, including those un-reported by residents.
"This AI technology assesses the captured footage and logs any road defects detected into a database in near-real time, meaning it will find potholes and cracks in the road before they find you."
When combined with local weather forecasts, the technology can be used to predict the rate of deterioration and streamline how road asset maintenance is prioritised.
A Wollongong City Council spokeswoman said they were pleased the region had been chosen for a rollout of the technology.
"While we're still very much in the early stages of this project, we're supportive of its aim to help us prioritise road repairs, identify potholes more quickly and plan for the future upgrades of our suburban roads," the spokesman said.
"We will continue to work closely with the NSW government to investigate how a trial could be rolled out across our city.
"Our roads have a limited lifespan, and they require ongoing maintenance. We also know that potholes, especially after the recent storm and flooding events, can occur frequently and they're a significant concern for our residents."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
