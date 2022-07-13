Life jacket rule would apply to every rock shelf for 60km

Rules to mandate rock fishing lifejackets would apply to every rock shelf along 60km of coastline in Wollongong, if the city council opts in to the plan.
Public consultation is open on whether Wollongong should take on the life jacket mandate, with action forced when several fishermen died after being washed off rocks at Hill 60 at Port Kembla.
The maps show every single rock shelf in the Local Government Area identified as "high risk", as it appears that is how the state laws work.
This will pose a challenge for Wollongong City Council when some rock shelves are clearly more dangerous than others.
"Should council opt-in to the legislation, we would work closely with NSW Police on their enforcement approach, including targeting popular rock fishing locations," a council spokeswoman said.
"We are aware that the risk profile of rock platforms across the city vary and can be influenced by rock platform type, weather, swell direction, swell size, elevation to tides and the platform orientation. Another factor that impacts on a platform's risk level is its popularity."
The spokeswoman said the council would wait for the results of the consultation before deciding whether to push for more discretion, and to better understand how the law would work.
Luke Palmer, owner of Corrimal store Leisure Coast Bait and Tackle, said a lifejacket rule would need to apply to all rock shelves.
"I don't think you can discriminate between any of the rock platforms," he said.
"The ones where the tragedies are happening are fairly obvious. Personally I fish a lot worse areas than Hill 60.
"The thing is, on our coastline the rock shelves are very much water level - so there's not a lot of room for error."
He said a blanket rule could give some fishers a false sense of security - when having a lifejacket might not be as important as checking the conditions.
"At the end of the day it's not a bad idea," he said.
"It puts the onus on the individual fisherman, which is a good idea.
"But I also have been doing it for years and have an exit strategy before we even go down there. Unfortunately, some of the ones who have come down from out of town, after they've driven for hours, they'll go in regardless. That's where I think mandating [lifejackets] will give them Dutch courage."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
