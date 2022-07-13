Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Life jacket rule would apply to every rock shelf for 60km

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated July 13 2022 - 9:40am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GO TIME: A rock fisherman takes evasive action as a wave approaches.

Rules to mandate rock fishing lifejackets would apply to every rock shelf along 60km of coastline in Wollongong, if the city council opts in to the plan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.