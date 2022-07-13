The spread of varroa mite would land another devastating blow on beekeepers already doing it tough from years of drought and heavy rain, a Bowral honey producer says.
The varroa mite is a parasite that will kill any hive it infests and has been found at 38 premises in the Hunter and North West since it was first detected in Newcastle surveillance hives on June 22.
"I'm very concerned because it'll just be another heavy blow to the honey industry if the varroa mite gets into the rest of NSW and Australia," Deborah McLaughlin, owner of Bowral's The Honey Thief, said.
"But I am feeling confident that the DPI [Department of Primary Industries] has responded quickly."
Mrs McLaughlin said she "had faith" the DPI had firmly established emergency zones around the affected areas and was hopeful they would not extend beyond them.
However, worries remain that the mite could spread and inflict more pain on beekeepers.
Mrs McLaughlin said she had been keeping bees in the Southern Highlands since 2012 and the first five years were "absolutely amazing" with bumper yields of 40 to 50 kilograms of honey per hive and several harvests in the warmer months.
But in 2017 it stopped raining, she said, and 2018 was another dry year.
Without rain, there are no flowers and therefore no honey.
Mrs McLaughlin said the drought saw her lose a third of her hives.
Then back-to-back La Nina patterns brought too much rain.
Mrs McLaughlin said the pollen and nectar had been wet since October and she had not been able to harvest any honey from her Bowral hives, forcing her to move them further out.
Again she has lost a lot of hives.
Some areas had not fared as badly, she said, but producers in the Southern Highlands were hard hit.
"It's been tough on this little honey shop," Mrs McLaughlin said.
The setbacks mean she will have to look at sourcing her honey elsewhere, although she will try to keep it as local as possible.
The Department of Primary Industries has set up 10-kilometre eradication zones around varroa mite-infested hives, in which all honeybee hives must be euthanised.
Beyond these are surveillance zones and notification zones, then the general biosecurity zone that always covers NSW, in which the Illawarra and Southern Highlands remain.
There are sentinel hives at Port Kembla as well as other ports around the country, which the DPI says are checked every six to eight weeks.
A biosecurity emergency order is in place which gives authorities certain powers to try contain the spread of the mite, including putting limits on beekeeping activities.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
