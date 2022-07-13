Wollongong Roller Hawks player Luke Pople has been selected in the inaugural Australian men's para-basketball 3x3 team, to compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this month.
He will be part of a 16-person squad to represent the green and gold across both para-athlete and able-bodied men's and women's competitions at the Games.
Advertisement
Read more: IAS plans for purpose-fit gym underway
It will be the 31-year-old's Commonwealth Games debut.
The Dapto local has tasted success with Australia previously. He was part of the Rollers gold medal-winning team at the Asian Games in Incheon back in 2014.
Pople is a four-time National Wheelchair Basketball League (NWBL) champion with the Hawks and has also spent time playing overseas.
The 3x3 version of the game made its debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year, however Australia did not feature in either of the men's or women's events.
Bastkeball Australia chief executive Matt Scriven said the new format will be a fresh hit around the world for the sport.
"We are excited that Basketball 3x3 will make its debut at the Commonwealth Games. The 3x3 format continues to grow with more competitions and athletes playing than ever before," Scriven said.
"We think the fans are really going to embrace this fast-paced format and enjoy watching our able-bodied and wheelchair teams go for gold."
The Commonwealth Games begin on July 28, with 3x3 Basketball events to be held from 29 July to 2 August.
Read more: Molo part of Dragons plans for the future
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.