Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wollongong Roller Hawks player Luke Pople selected for new 3x3 basketball format at Commonwealth Games

By Jordan Warren
July 13 2022 - 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Selected: Luke Pople is heading to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Anna Warr

Wollongong Roller Hawks player Luke Pople has been selected in the inaugural Australian men's para-basketball 3x3 team, to compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.