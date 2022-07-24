Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

The late diagnosis that explained Corby's years of emotional turmoil

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated July 24 2022 - 8:39am, first published 2:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corby Yanez, a TAFE student who also works for minimum wage, has had to dig deep to cover the "never-ending" costs involved with treating ADHD. Picture: Anna Warr

When 19-year-old Corby Yanez was diagnosed with ADHD two years ago it came as a great relief.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.