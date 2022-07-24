When 19-year-old Corby Yanez was diagnosed with ADHD two years ago it came as a great relief.
The Shellharbour-raised teen, who now lives at Jervis Bay and works in before-and-after-school care, had seen a psychologist since she was young for "an endless list" of issues.
Now she finally had an explanation for the anxiety, depression, mood swings, impulsiveness, emotional regulation issues and rejection sensitivity - "the slightest change in my friends' moods has me thinking they don't like me or I've done something" - as well as the excessive restlessness, talking over people and poor time management skills.
"I wanted to get a diagnosis to feel validated and confirm I'm not crazy," she said.
"There's a reason why I'm like this and we can actually work on it and we can manage it."
But getting a diagnosis and ongoing treatment for ADHD has proved a costly, uphill battle for Corby - one that she's had to manage on her own because the disorder is not covered by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).
Hopes that the new Labor government would bring ADHD under the cover of the NDIS appear to have been dashed, with NDIS minister Bill Shorten indicating the disorder would not be added to the scheme under his watch.
While he recognised "the challenges people with ADHD and those who care for them have", Mr Shorten said the NDIS was never established to cover all 4.5 million Australians who have a disability.
"People whose disabilities are not listed on the access lists, such as people with ADHD, can still become NDIS participants if they meet the requirements set out in the NDIS Act," Mr Shorten said.
"However, not all people with ADHD will meet the requirements in the NDIS Act to be a participant."
In a special report last week, the Mercury spoke with four parents who said their child with ADHD "basically had to be overturning tables in the classroom" to be considered eligible for NDIS funding because they did not have another primary diagnosis such as autism.
These parents had forked out thousands of dollars in order to get help for their children, all of whom were regularly experiencing emotional meltdowns and had either been suspended or were at risk of suspension for disruptive behaviour in the classroom.
They also revealed that a number of occupational therapists were refusing to even meet with them unless they were covered by the NDIS, holding their children back years in treatment.
For this, Mr Shorten accused the former government of a "decade of mismanagement" that had meant the NDIS was not working the way Labor had intended.
He said both he and Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth were committed to getting the NDIS - as well as non-NDIS support - "back on track".
"The NDIS can't be the only lifeboat in the ocean," he said.
"These supports include health, education, care and support, and infrastructure - we need to work together to achieve better outcomes through an integrated approach.
"That's why Amanda Rishworth and I have already started to work with other federal ministers and state and territory colleagues to ensure people not eligible for the NDIS receive attention."
But for the time being, the ADHD adults and children who are not covered by the NDIS are in limbo.
Corby, a TAFE student who earns minimum wage at a time when the cost of living is soaring, has had to dig deep to cover the "never-ending" costs involved with managing her condition.
"On average it costs me $250 a session with a psychiatrist and that's with the Medicare rebate, so it's a lot for a young person," she said.
"Then there's medication, which I can only get from a psychiatrist and if I need a repeat, that's another appointment which costs more money and then the medication as well."
Corby is still holding out hope that ADHD will one day be included in the NDIS.
"There's a bit of a stigma around ADHD like it's not a neuro-divergent thing, you're just hypo, you just can't pay attention," she said.
"So having it actually put into the NDIS would validate it a bit more and make it something that people do have and do struggle with and that's okay, but there is support there because I feel strongly that ADHD lacks support."
