KICKOFF: Origin series far better as a sprint race

You caaaan't tinker with Origin.
You'll hear this, or variations of it, every time the debate around State of Origin scheduling comes up.
Advertisement
It's generally two-pronged. In more recent times it refers to the huge dollars that flood the NRL coffers via broadcast rights agreements each year, with the three-game series the biggest golden nugget.
That's naturally something the boffins don't want to jeopardise.
The other line speaks to the 'magic' of Origin, that intangible something that just makes it work even when it logically shouldn't.
It treats the series as a delicate organism to which even the slightest alterations could bring utter destruction. There's a place for that type of romanticism.
The truth is, though, State of Origin has always been an evolutionary phenomenon that's constantly changed shape and form throughout its existence.
It started as a one-off game on a Tuesday in 1980. Since then its been played on every night of the week bar Saturday (ironically).
It moved to three games in 1983, with game one played on a Tuesday in June in Brisbane, with game two played 14 days later in Sydney. The subsequent decider back in Brisbane was played just seven days later, the whole series played out over 21 days.
The following season, there were 21 days between games one and two, then 28 days between the second match and a dead rubber in Brisbane.
There were 14 days between games one and two in 1986 before only 21,000 Queenslanders showed up to watch a dead rubber a whopping 42 days later, with the full series taking 56 days.
It became more condensed as games moved to Monday night in 1993, all played a fortnight apart over 28 days.
In 1994 game one was played on Monday, with game two played 16 days later on a Wednesday followed by Monday-night decider just 12 days later.
The memorable 1995 series was also played Monday-Wednesday-Monday over a 28-day period, while 1996 saw all three games played on Mondays over 26 days. It was the sweet spot, which is where rugby league lived in the early 90s.
A re-unified game in 1998 tried Friday nights two weeks apart over 28 days, but it had some players backing up in clubland less than 24 hours later.
In 2001 Origin was moved to standalone Sundays, with a full 35 days between games one and two, and a further 21 between game two and a dead rubber. That series took 56 days.
Since the NRL started going with the each way bet of Wednesday-Sunday-Wednesday series' in 2017, the Origin period has gone from 42 days initially to 38 in 2018 and 35 in 2019.
Advertisement
Far from not tinkering with a delicate organism, the game and format has changed constantly. We now play one game each year in a 'non-rugby league' state.
The nature of the rivalry has also evolved along the way. Origin has always been pitched as 'mate against mate' but it's quite literally the case these days.
In the 80s when the Brisbane and Sydney competitions were seperate, there were players who spent nothing but their time on the paddock with their opposition.
In what's now a national competition, it's no longer the case. One-club players are rarer and rarer, with friendships extending across multiple clubs in multiple states. Some players don't even need to have met in person for Instagram bromances to develop. The hatred is just no longer organic.
The Origin product itself remains top-shelf, though sanitised, but the build-ups become more tedious with every passing year. The preparations are so long and dull teams have to 'break camp' halfway through.
The lead in to Wednesday's decider carried the heavy weight of Origin fatigue. Without the COVID drama afflicting Queensland, the story well had run dry.
Advertisement
A look back at series' over the years reveals that particular night of the week on which the game is played is largely immaterial.
What matters is how long the overall series stretches.
The 2020 series offered up an answer to the long-posed question about whether the series should be shifted to the end of the NRL season. We saw it by necessity and it didn't work.
However, there was something positive in the series playing out over 14 days. Why could that not be the case in the middle of the season?
Clubs, players and coaches would all deal with the same issues they currently do, but the disruptions and the headaches would be far less drawn out.
Keep the games on Wednesdays, broadcasters get their three marquee games and televisions ratings (which are currently on the wane).
Advertisement
They'll still get their quota of lacklustre club games decimated by Origin that they currently get for six weeks through the year.
It'd be ripping off the band-aid that is currently pulled back little by little, hair by excruciating hair.
You might say if it ain't broke don't fix it, but if the game had taken that approach 40-odd years ago, there'd be no such thing as State of Origin. In the end, there are simply some things you caaaaan't ignore.
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Advertisement
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.