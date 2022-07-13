Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Concerns over end to free rapid antigen tests, COVID sick leave payment

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 13 2022 - 4:54am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The end of free rapid antigen tests for concession card holders and COVID-19 sick leave pay will hurt the vulnerable, an Illawarra advocate says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.