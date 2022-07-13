The end of free rapid antigen tests for concession card holders and COVID-19 sick leave pay will hurt the vulnerable, an Illawarra advocate says.
The pandemic leave disaster payment, which went to people who could not earn an income due to having to isolate or care for someone with COVID, stopped on June 30.
Meanwhile, federal Health Minister Mark Butler this week confirmed that free RATs would no longer be available to pensioners, people on low incomes and other concession card holders after July 31.
Narelle Clay, the chief executive officer of charitable organisation Southern Youth and Family Services, said the end of the free RATs would see people on low incomes having to choose between eating, paying rent, getting tested and other essentials.
"Many are already doing it tough because of the housing crisis, so any additional costs will be a burden," Ms Clay said.
Mr Butler told 3AW on Tuesday that it was "about the right time" for the free RAT program to end.
He said the price of RATs had come down "dramatically" to about $8 a test.
"I think the problem we were facing in summer has largely resolved itself," Mr Butler said.
But Ms Clay said it was "not the right time" and COVID was "still with us".
She said it was also "extremely important" that people who were working with vulnerable people took time off when they were unwell, without going into unpaid leave.
"It risks them looking after themselves and doing the right thing," Ms Clay said.
"It risks their rent and bills they have to pay, if they're not getting income... So it's very serious."
This week Mr Butler said there was "no easy time to wind up payments" like the pandemic leave disaster payment, but confirmed it would not be extended.
"The former government and the state governments that worked alongside the Morrison government to develop this payment budgeted for it to end on the 30th of June," Mr Butler said.
"I know that's going to impact people and I deeply regret that, but it will impact people whenever an emergency payment is withdrawn."
This week, NSW Health revised the COVID reinfection period from 12 weeks down to four, meaning anyone who experiences symptoms 28 days or more after ending isolation must test for COVID again.
This is because the immunity gained from a previous COVID infection does not provide as strong protection against the subvariants now circulating in the community.
COVID cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District are on the rise again, with 562 new infections detected in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
