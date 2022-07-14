Hot Property Illawarra: How to beat future rate rises

Interest rates and the rising cost of living are on the mind of all households today. Already there have been three rate rises this year, with more predicted to be on their way before Christmas.
There is a way to get ahead however, with experts saying that Illawarra mortgage holders have the opportunity to wipe hundreds off their monthly payments if they are prepared to shop around.
Advertisement
"The best thing defensively is to lock in a lower rate," says Steve Mickenbecker, group executive, financial services at financial comparison website Canstar.
"If you can save yourself one per cent on your loan you start the clock now 1 per cent lower - that's equivalent to four [cash rate] increases of 0.25 per cent," he said.
With interest rates on the rise is it wise to sell in the current market? Or buy?
There are opportunities and elements to consider for both buyers and sellers are the market changes according to those in the know.
Instead of trying to time the market, buyers should treat property like the long term investment it is and instead seek out quality properties that match their search criteria, says Buyers Agent Michelle May.
"It is always important that you focus on quality because that is where you make your money, regardless of what you paid for it."
Find out more here.
One of the advantages - for buyers - is that prices are coming down as interest rates go up.
And that was shown in the latest CoreLogic property price news, which showed property prices have dropped in several major regions, with the rate of growth across regional Australia slowing significantly from its 2021 peak.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said that it was only a matter of time before the overall figure for regional areas fell into negative territory.
"...clearly we've seen regional Australia be a little more insulated from a slowdown than the capital cities, but the trend is also clearly losing momentum in regional Australia as well," Mr Lawless said.
Check out the full article here, to see how prices in the regions are faring.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.