Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Adrian Steven Marshall told police the liquid was a peptide

By Louise Negline
Updated July 13 2022 - 12:26pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File pic

When police arrested Adrian Steven Marshall in a Wollongong bank in November 2021 it wasn't for drug matters.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.