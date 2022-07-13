When police arrested Adrian Steven Marshall in a Wollongong bank in November 2021 it wasn't for drug matters.
But after he was arrested and taken to Wollongong police station officers found a glass vial in his shorts containing a clear liquid.
The substance was tested but returned an inconclusive result and was sent for forensic testing which confirmed it was testosterone.
The 41-year-old from Wollongong told police it was a peptide he found at a guest house and that it was for personal use only.
He was found guilty of possessing a prohibited drug and fined $150.
Court documents show Marshall, who remains in custody, has an extensive criminal history and will face court on other matters.
Also facing drug charges in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday was Jake Sarakatsianos, from West Wollongong.
Sarakatsianos, 28, was arrested on June 24 this year in Primbee.
Police allege he was found with 11.68 grams of individually packaged methamphetamine, 1.75 grams of GBL and 23 grams of MDMA.
Police also allege Sarakatsianos had two stolen debit cards in his possession.
He was granted strict bail conditions including that he live with his parents, and not consume drugs or alcohol.
His bail conditions also include not using a phone encryption service for messaging.
No pleas were entered and the matter will return to court in July 2023.
