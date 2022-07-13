Jake Treyvaud had been on parole for eight days when he attacked a security guard in the Wollongong CBD just before midnight on February 12.
He was with friends at Wollongong nightclub Mr Crown when they became involved in a street brawl with another group.
Treyvaud swung multiple punches at security guard, Caleb Semeri, when he stepped between the 20-year-old and another man.
Mr Semeri was left with a two-centimetre cut above his right eye.
A second security guard allegedly kicked and punched the then teenager.
When police arrived they found Treyvaud to be the main aggressor in the incident.
Officers said he continued to struggle as he was being handcuffed.
He was arrested and charged with affray and assault.
Initially Treyvaud pleaded not guilty to the charges, citing that he had acted in self defence.
But in Wollongong Court on Wednesday as he faced sentencing, Treyvaud changed his plea.
His defence lawyer Brett Ford acknowledged that his client had not pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity which demonstrated a lack of remorse and contrition.
Mr Ford said his client now appreciates the seriousness of the matter and he requested the shortest possible sentence.
His client, he said, hadn't been treated for anxiety and depression since his arrest in February.
"Mr Treyvaud's troubles began when he was expelled from school in Year 9 and started using drugs.
"After seeking help for his drug use he then switched to alcohol which he has attended the Nexus rehabilitation program for assistance." Mr Ford said.
Jake Treyvaud had been living with his parents in Sussex Inlet and training alongside Alex Volkanovski at Windang's Freestyle Fighting Gym.
In sentencing, Magistrate Greg Elks said he considered a custodial sentence appropriate in the matter as a deterrent to others.
He noted it was a serious example of affray and Treyvaud was on parole at the time of the assault.
"You are only 20 years old and you have your whole life ahead of you, but you are not giving yourself a very good start." Magistrate Elks said
The magistrate said Treyvaud was making a step in the right direction by recognising his drug and alcohol problem and its impact on his mental health.
Treyvaud was sentenced to 15 months in jail with a non-parole period of 7 months.
With time served, Treyvaud will be eligible for parole in September.
