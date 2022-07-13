Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Promising martial arts fighter Jake Treyvaud will remain behind bars until at least September

By Louise Negline
Updated July 13 2022 - 9:39am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused: Promising MMA fighter Jake Treyvaud. Picture: Facebook

Jake Treyvaud had been on parole for eight days when he attacked a security guard in the Wollongong CBD just before midnight on February 12.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.