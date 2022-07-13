Fans of the family favourite 'Bunnings snag' will soon be paying a dollar more for their sausage sizzle, after the hardware company announced their first price increase in 15 years.
Rising cost of living has prompted Bunnings to bump up the price of their sausage sizzle from $2.50 to $3.50 across 300 stores from next Saturday.
Advertisement
Bunnings sausage sizzles have been used by charities, not-for-profits and community groups as a fundraising opportunity for years, and the company says the extra funds will go directly to the groups holding the stalls.
"The change responds to calls from local community groups, not for profits and charities who have seen a decline in funds raised due to the increased cost of the goods required to run the BBQ, particularly in recent months," Bunnings said in a statement.
Wollongong Rotary Club Vice President Dot Hennessy said the Bunnings sausage sizzle fundraiser is one of the club's main fundraising opportunities.
The cost of both the sausages and the bread have gone up in recent months, Ms Hennessy said.
"Obviously Bunnings have realised everything has gone up," she said.
Ms Hennessy said the extra funds would help community groups like the Rotary with charity projects.
"It's a wonderful initiative - everything we earn, we give away," she said.
Prices of drinks will remain the same, at $1.50.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.