Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bunnings to hike the price of their sausage sizzle for the first time in 15 years

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated July 13 2022 - 8:44am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image of a sausage sizzle. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Fans of the family favourite 'Bunnings snag' will soon be paying a dollar more for their sausage sizzle, after the hardware company announced their first price increase in 15 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.