Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who died in Stuart Park in North Wollongong last week.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 12.15pm last Thursday, July 7 where paramedics treated a man who is believed to have suffered a medical episode while riding a bicycle.
Sadly, the man died at the scene.
He was not carrying any identification and no one matching his description has been reported missing.
His death is not suspicious, but police want to identify him and find his family.
The man was described as being of Caucasian appearance and about 170 to 175 centimetres tall.
He was believed to be in his late 60s, with short grey hair.
At the time he was wearing a beige baseball cap labelled NSW CHS with a bulldog clip on the back, dark blue board shorts, and a black windbreak puffer jacket.
Police have released an image of a bicycle in the hopes that will help lead to his identity.
Anyone who recognises the bicycle, or has any information, dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to contact Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
