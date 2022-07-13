Acting as a punching bag for a bunch of scrappers on the cusp of a UFC contract doesn't sound like a lot of fun, but for rising MMA star Colby Thicknesse, it was living the dream.
A long-time Freestyle MMA stablemate of Alex Volkanovski, Thicknesse was along for the ride in September last year when the current UFC featherweight king headed to Vegas to coach on the iconic The Ultimate Fighter TV series.
With half the cast campaigning in Thicknesse's bantamweight class, it was a golden opportunity for the 23-year-old to go to work in the gym.
"I think I was about six when the first season came out so it was a bit surreal because who wouldn't want to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter?" Thicknesse said.
"You have all these ideas about what it will be like going into it but it's different when you actually see how it goes. The show airs over 12 weeks but it's four fights on a Thursday night so it's done over three and a half weeks.
"We had two days to pick our team and then five days before the boys first fights. It worked out really well because I fight at bantamweight so I was there basically as a body for the boys.
"I was just going wherever they needed me. I've got a fair bit of jiu-jitsu knowledge so I could show a few tricks but you've got eight guys trying to prep for fights so having that one extra guy there who can just go in and work really helps.
"I wasn't there to try and prove a point or anything, I was there to help those guys. If they wanted to put it on me for three rounds, I'd let them put it on me. If they needed to get their confidence up, that's what I was there for."
The final was an all Team Volkanovski affair, with Ricky Turcios and Brady Hiestand fighting out the bantamweight finale. Rolling with guys who've since progressed to the UFC was a confidence-builder, particularly as he barely drew on his full arsenal.
"It was really good for me because for the whole four weeks I sparred in every style but my own," Thicknesse said.
"It was like 'this guy's fighting a southpaw on Thursday, Colby partner up with him. 'Do three rounds with him, five rounds with him, three more here'.
"I had to try and mimic so many different styles and that was great for me to take on that role and blend those styles. Those couple of weeks there just levelled me up so much.
"Some of them are in the UFC now. There's obviously a big gap between being there and being at the top like Alex, but it was a good reminder that I belong with these guys."
There's perhaps no better reminder than watching Volkanovski dismantle fierce rival Max Holloway to establish himself as the best featherweight of all-time earlier this month.
"I wouldn't call it surreal, I'd just say it confirms everything you believe and what your goals are," Thicknesse said.
"Ten years ago he was scratching around the regional scene and now he's the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world and it doesn't take anything crazy. Him and Joe [Lopez] did some of his camps just by themselves.
"It's just day in, day out, putting in that work and staying consistent. It just shows what we're doing here works, you've just got to trust the process."
It's something he's leant on over a frustrating two years through COVID that's kept him out of action since November 2020, pulling the handbrake on his UFC push.
"The inactive time has been frustrating but something Alex has made a big point of is that it's not like I'm not improving," he said.
"Week to week, day to day, there's always little micro-improvements I'm making. I'm not stagnant or happy with where I'm at.
"There's a lot of things out of my control but, realistically, it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when.
"As long as I remain consistent with the work I'm putting in, in a couple of years I'll be there and I'll be staying there."
The time away has left him champing at the bit to get back in the cage on Friday night as the Wollongong Wars returns for the first time since 2019, as the headline act no less.
The last fighter to headline the Wars was Kiwi Brad Riddell who subsequently won four straight fights in the UFC. It also featured middleweight Jacob Malkoun whose last four bouts have also come in the UFC.
"It just shows the level of guys Australia has," Thicknesse said.
"You've had Jacob Malkoun, Brad Riddell, obviously Alex, there's great guys that come on this show in Wollongong and go on to make the number one promotion in the world.
"It feels like a lifetime ago since I fought last in Wollongong so it's unreal to get back in there in front of a home crowd.
"We've got 10 guys from the gym fighting, they're looking unreal, it's a stacked card, great match-ups, it's going to be a great night."
The Wollongong Wars will return at the Sports Hub at UOW on Friday night, doors opening 6pm.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
