As post-pandemic stress and the cost of living crunch continues to put pressure on Australians, the NSW government is piloting a phone service for workers dealing with distress.
Funded by the government's State Insurance Regulatory Authority (SIRA), the free phone service Hear2Talk is designed to support workers whose stress is impacting their worklife.
Wollongong-based Hear2Talk service manager Helen Piper said stress-management is vital in the current climate.
"There are so many layers of stress right now," Ms Piper said.
"There's so much going on in the world, people have their own work struggles, home-life balance, the cost of living going up, and people put their own personal wellbeing to the back of the priority list," she said.
The initiative aims to help people identify and manage stress in its early stages, before it tumbles out of control.
In 2020-21, one in five Australians aged 16-34 years experienced high or very high levels of psychological distress, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
More than three million Australians visited a GP for their mental health in the same year, the ABS data states.
With Australians spending one third of their waking life at work, it's no suprise that work-related stress can impact mental health, Ms Piper said.
"When someone enjoys work, they feel a great sense of belongong, of social connection," she said.
"But if it's not good, it can be hard to manage."
It doesn't just cost Australians mentally, either.
According to the NSW government, mental ill-health at work is costing the state $2.8 billion per year.
"The average time taken off work for someone on a pyschological claim is 224 days, versus 50 days for a physical injury," Ms Piper said.
Calls to Hear2Talk come from all over, Ms Piper said, and from all professions.
"The service launched in March and I've had calls from teachers, community services, agriculture, retail, hospitality, people from all industries," she said.
The reasons for calling also vary, with common topics including relationships in the work palce, and feeling overworked and isolated.
"One of the key things that come out of those is that people aren't sure how to communicate [during professional conflict]," she said.
"We might roleplay how to work through conversations and support people to look at their options for support."
As a new service, Ms Piper said the phone lines have minimal wait times and she encouraged anyone with work stress impacting their life, or life stress impacting their work to call the line.
"Just by having someone listen, people get an opportunuity to speak freely and have someone hear them," she said.
"No probelm is too small."
You can reach Hear2Talk on 1300 428 255 7 days a week from 12-8pm.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
