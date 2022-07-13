An award-winning landscape architect is going to sit for a series of portraits for a popular fundraiser.
Better Homes and Gardens presenter Charlie Albone has been chosen as this year's celebrity for the Bowral and District Art Society's (BDAS) Portrait Reveal Dinner.
Advertisement
The television personality, who was also a familiar face on Selling Houses Australia, will make his way to the Highlands this weekend to sit for four local artists.
The dinner is making a comeback after a two year hiatus, and has been raising funds for the BDAS since 2010.
It will take place at The Stables in the Bendooley Estate on September 21, with a raffle and silent auction.
"It has become an annual event," said gallery consultant Ross Stone.
Contemporary artist Ben Quilty, singer and songwriter Leo Sayer, John Waters and Noeline Brown are some of the famous faces that have been painted for the event.
Portraits of the landscape architect and Chelsea Flower Show winner will painted by Tony Ameneiro, Vanessa Stockard, Evert Ploeg and James King.
Attendees have a chance to vote on the night for People's Choice, and can also vote after the event, when the paintings are displayed in The Bookshop Bowral.
Funds from the night will be dedicated to building an onsite storage space at the Bowral Art Gallery on Short Street.
"[The dinner] sells out quickly," Mr Stone said.
2ST broadcaster Graeme Day will be the emcee, and the auction and raffle will feature paintings donated by local artists and tutors and prizes from local businesses.
Tickets are $120 per person and include drinks on arrival, a wine with dinner and a main course followed by dessert.
You can reserve your spot at the dinner via Trybooking.
The BDAS is thankful for the sponsors Duncan Hill Real Estate, Highland Property, The Bookshop Bowral and Wilkinson Throsby and Edwards.
Advertisement
I like to write about arts, entertainment and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I like to write about arts, entertainment and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.