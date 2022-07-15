How government could ease building woes. Letters, July 16, 2022

NSW has an urgent housing shortage made worse by 10,000 homes needing repairs or replacements due to flooding. The housing construction area has a severe shortage of trades and building materials with builders going broke adding to the problem.
The NSW government budgeted $112 billion for infrastructure spend plus another $40 billion for roads and transport. This does not include the unbudgeted $1 billion to repair roads and rail damage and other flood related infrastructure.
How much is the government infrastructure and building projects impacting the construction industries? What percentage is the government's construction spend for the total of NSW construction spend? How many construction trades are absorbed by the government projects? What amount of materials used by the government projects is producing shortages in the private sector?
It's time to put the razor gang to work. What government projects can be stopped or delayed that will release the construction labour and in turn the materials to the private sector to allow them to complete projects and stop them from going bankrupt? How many projects can be stopped now?
If the government was to reduce their spend by $20 billion this year it would not only add to the construction of additional housing but would make a significant contribution to quelling inflation.
Ian Young, Towradgi
The Reserve Bank's Governor Philip Lowe will not be responsible "If Australia tumbles into recession" (Mercury, July 13). Recessions are not a contemporary phenomenon. They began with 'free' market economics.
Neoliberalism replaced the 'trickle down society' with the 'greed is good' society. All Reserve Bank governors address only the effects not the cause. That's why there will be more recessions.
The 1925 Great Depression should have addressed the cause when the world market economy collapsed. Instead it produced the 'economic experts' that only dealt with the effects. It is time to urgently deal with the cause instead of blaming RBA's Philip Lowe for any future recession.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
After the first minutes of bashings and resultant concussions I turned off the Origin. I can't believe that standards of player safety with explicit harm being shown live as an example of boofhead toughness is just part of Origin.
I've coached both league and union and love both codes. Clubs will now spend weeks with top quality players unavailable because of Origin stupidity. Three concussions in three minutes, hopefully Alzheimers won't happen to these fine young athletes.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
