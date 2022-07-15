Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

How government could ease building woes. Letters to the Editor, July 16, 2022

July 15 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How government could ease building woes. Letters, July 16, 2022

NSW has an urgent housing shortage made worse by 10,000 homes needing repairs or replacements due to flooding. The housing construction area has a severe shortage of trades and building materials with builders going broke adding to the problem.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.