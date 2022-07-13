A man has been found alive and well after a police search through bushland near Mount Ousley.
At about 3.30pm police responded to a welfare check and discovered that a man had gone missing.
The man, in his 70s, had been diagnosed with dementia.
Multiple units responded to the search in steep topography including a police helicopter and members of the dog squad.
Police searched through dense and treacherous bushland.
At 4.30pm the man was located with minor injuries but otherwise alive and well.
