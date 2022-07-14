New Illawarra District Rugby Union president Tom Ellicott has vowed to work with struggling clubs to ensure the competition thrives once again.
Ellicott, who took over the top role from Darin Croft only last week, said a working group had been implemented to work on a strategic plan to improve the overall performance of the IDRU competition moving forward.
His comments come after Wollongong Vikings coach Andrew Barrett recently told the Mercury how player shortages were crippling the club's season.
Ellicott admitted this was a real issue, especially for a number of Wollongong's established clubs.
"Broadly we've got our traditional clubs who are struggling for numbers," he said.
"We have seen some clubs who have been able to do some good work to maintain the strength but recently we saw Vikings have spoken to you about their problems.
"We understand those problems and will look to address them.
"For a good strong comp we need Vikings to get back to where they were before [COVID].
"We will be doing not just a lot of work with Vikings but across the board with all of our clubs."
Ellicott said the working group would look at such things as the length of the competition, how to retain players, how best to recruit players (senior and junior) and how to promote the game in the Illawarra and surrounds.
"At the end of this process, we will have an updated Strategic Plan for the next five years and beyond," he said.
"We serve clubs and we will be doing everything possible to get the best outcomes that we can.
"The clubs will be supplying hopefully some specialist expertise from within their own organisations to assist.
"It just won't be the district who will tell clubs what we are doing, it is going to be organic from the ground up and something everyone can buy in, from referees, volunteers, players and administrators.
"Everyone has a common goal and that is to have a strong local rugby union competition."
Ellicott said the next strategic plan would replace the one started in 2019 that was "ruined" over the following two years as it was disrupted by COVID-19 and associated lockdowns.
"We've noticed that our strategic planning in 2019 set out to look at the burnout rates which we were seeing across rugby and that was true in every zone in NSW," he said.
"We set in place and implemented a plan of attack which had the buy-in from all of the clubs and we set about moving into that space and we were pretty excited only to hit COVID.
"When we started to move out of COVID last year we formed our representative teams and did things and started the ball rolling for this year and we started to find there had been a serious impact caused because of the fact people had gone away from sport and not been involved in organised sport.
"The problems in rugby were the same right across the board everywhere."
The working group would continue to look at the burnout issue as well as adding players to the about 800 junior and around 700 senior player pool.
"We have a lot of juniors and a lot of seniors but we need to do a bit more to get those numbers back up there again," Ellicott said.
"We are looking across broad issues around our funding and our communication. We are also looking at that important pathway of players in that 16 to 20 years-old age group in both men's and women's rugby.
"Women's rugby is a major focus because we want to establish another viable women's competition.
"Amanda Puckeridge, who is the director and president of the Avondale club, is leading the way with that.
"Women's rugby is now a major international sport. We are looking to do some things I think will be a bit innovative as we bring them through.
"We're excited but we've got a lot of hard work to do."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
