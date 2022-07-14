Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra rugby union bosses outline how they will fix struggling competition

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 14 2022 - 4:52am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DREAM TEAM: Illawarra District Rugby Union strategic plan working group members Tyson McEvoy, John Masters, Tom Ellicott and Matt James. Picture: Sylvia Liber

New Illawarra District Rugby Union president Tom Ellicott has vowed to work with struggling clubs to ensure the competition thrives once again.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.