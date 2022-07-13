Ideology is one thing, but let's keep the lights on: editorial

If the Greens under Adam Bandt block Labor's proposed emissions reduction legislation when it hits the Senate they will have sabotaged a serious attempt by a progressive government to act on climate change for the second time in just over a decade.
They will also, as a direct consequence, ensure that the Australian "climate wars" which have done so much damage to policy making in this crucial space since the turn of the century continue indefinitely.
Advertisement
While, as the Prime Minister, Mr Albanese, has already indicated, the government doesn't need to legislate its new 2030 emissions target of 43 per cent, the reality is that if changes to climate and energy policy aren't voted into law then a future LNP government would be able to overturn them with the stroke of a pen.
What we have at the moment is the unedifying spectacle of Mr Albanese and Mr Bandt squaring off like two angry bulls stuck in one paddock.
Mr Albanese is telling the Greens when it comes to Labor's emissions legislation it is going to be his way or the highway. When asked what concessions he might be offering to persuade the Greens to vote for Labor's climate legislation on Tuesday he was conceding nothing.
He said the Greens, who have the numbers to block the legislation in the Senate if the LNP opposes it, would be held accountable if they did so.
The government's position is that this is the best proposal that stands any chance of being legislated given the Greens are unlikely to ever form a national government.
Mr Bandt, on the other hand, is apparently blind to the reality of the contemporary Australian political landscape.
His insistence, as recently as Tuesday, that Labor rule out any new coal and gas projects flies in the face of reality. Fossil fuels will have a role to play in ensuring an orderly transition to renewables for some time to come.
If the Greens did get their way the probable outcome would be even more dramatic increases in the spot price for power, and catastrophic power outages, and erode public support for emissions reductions across the board.
Ideological purity is one thing; keeping the lights on is another matter entirely.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.