South32 wins approval for gas flare near Cordeaux Dam

South32 has won approval for its gas management plans at the Dendrobium coal mine, which involve burning the methane once drained from the shaft.
Once extracted from the mine, the methane gas would be "flared" (burned from a 25m high ventilation stack 200m from the edge of Cordeaux Dam, on a site where existing gas drainage sits.
Advertisement
The miner welcomed the approval, which it said would reduce the mine's greenhouse gas emissions.
"The project has been designed within an existing infrastructure footprint to minimise our environmental impact," a company spokesman said.
"This project converts the methane in flared gas to carbon dioxide, which reduces Scope One greenhouse gas emissions from Dendrobium mine, since methane is 28 times more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide."
South32 recently was awarded $15 million from the NSW Government to develop methane capture technology at its Appin mine.
The spokesman said if this technology was developed to the point it was viable, this could be used across other mines.
"At our Appin mine, we have commenced a four-year trial of VAMMIT methane abatement technology, in conjunction with Australia's national science agency CSIRO, with support from the NSW Government," he said.
"If successful, this will expand the toolkit of safe and commercially feasible abatement technology in underground coal mines, suited to Australian conditions and requirements.
"The Appin trial of VAMMIT technology would inform any future use at our operations."
The Dendrobium gas management infrastructure was approved by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, which concluded it could be conducted in an environmentally sustainable manner, and was in the public interest.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.